iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 370456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ravenswood Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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