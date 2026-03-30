Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.9950, with a volume of 2016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

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Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $577.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $2.19. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 316.79% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 69,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

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