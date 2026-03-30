Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.3950, with a volume of 17416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JonesTrading cut their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 70.78 and a current ratio of 70.78. The stock has a market cap of $695.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

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Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property?level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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