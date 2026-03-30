A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,469 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 26th total of 53,150 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Performance
AMKBY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. 23,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,010. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
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About A.P. Moller-Maersk
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.
The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.
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