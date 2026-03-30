A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,469 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 26th total of 53,150 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Performance

AMKBY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. 23,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,010. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

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A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Moller-Maersk presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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About A.P. Moller-Maersk

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A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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