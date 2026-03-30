Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of Astellas Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astellas Pharma has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALPMY

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 15.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.