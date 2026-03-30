CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,329,922 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 26th total of 9,048,569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.4 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDSF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

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About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

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CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS: ACDSF) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust focused on industrial and business space assets. Established with the objective of providing investors with sustainable distributions and long-term capital growth, the trust holds a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to a wide range of industries, including technology, logistics, manufacturing and research and development.

The REIT’s core business activities encompass the acquisition, ownership, asset management and development of business parks, science parks, hi-tech buildings and logistics facilities.

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