VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $421.36 and last traded at $421.36, with a volume of 6350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.20.

VanEck Oil Services ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Oil Services ETF this week:

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VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.09 and a 200 day moving average of $314.47.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

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