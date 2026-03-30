VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $421.36 and last traded at $421.36, with a volume of 6350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.20.
VanEck Oil Services ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Oil Services ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East escalation (Houthis firing at Israel) pushed oil prices sharply higher, supporting higher day rates and activity for oil services. Oil surges 3% as Iran war escalates with Yemen’s Houthis entering the Mideast conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Oil benchmarks have climbed above $115/barrel amid widening war risk, a direct tailwind for oil?services revenue and utilization. Oil Leaps Above $115 as Widening War Stokes Growth Fears
- Positive Sentiment: Escalatory rhetoric from U.S. leadership (threats against Iran’s oil infrastructure) adds geopolitical premium to crude prices, amplifying upside for oil?service demand. Trump says U.S. will destroy Iran’s oil wells, Kharg Island without deal to ‘immediately’ reopen Hormuz Strait
- Positive Sentiment: OIH-specific technical/positioning: the ETF experienced a large drop in short interest, which can reduce selling pressure and amplify rallies on positive sector news. VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
- Neutral Sentiment: Regional drillers (e.g., ADES) beat profit expectations and kept growth guidance despite disruptions, a mixed but generally supportive signal for offshore/onshore services. Saudi oil driller ADES beats profit expectations, keeps growth forecast despite Iran war
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/price forecasts show WTI trading around $100+ and analysts debating breakout vs pullback; useful for positioning but not a guaranteed catalyst. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: WTI at $100 – Breakout or $96 Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market and growth fears from a widening conflict could pressure equities and capital spending, which may blunt longer?term upside for oil?services capex. Stock Market Today: Oil Pushes Higher, Dow Futures Inch Up
- Negative Sentiment: Demand?side policy responses (e.g., South Korea considering driving curbs) and record retail fuel prices in producing countries could damp aggregate fuel consumption if sustained. South Korea considers nationwide driving curbs as oil prices soar Nigeria’s giant oil refinery fails prevent record gasoline prices
VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.09 and a 200 day moving average of $314.47.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF
About VanEck Oil Services ETF
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
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