abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,581,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,663,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 488,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,891,000. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months. BCI was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

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