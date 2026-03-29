Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,188 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the February 26th total of 75,626 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen California Municipal Va Price Performance
NYSE:NCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,775. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.
Nuveen California Municipal Va Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Va’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Va
About Nuveen California Municipal Va
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.
The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.
Further Reading
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