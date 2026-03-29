Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,188 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the February 26th total of 75,626 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Price Performance

NYSE:NCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,775. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

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Nuveen California Municipal Va Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Va’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Va

About Nuveen California Municipal Va

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Va in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 8.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 10.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 67,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.

The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.

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