Short Interest in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Increases By 31.3%

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,612 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 26th total of 15,695 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of QUS stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.33. 13,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,171. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.04.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.