ZenaTech (ZENA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0874) per share and revenue of $4.1920 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

ZenaTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZENA opened at $2.06 on Monday. ZenaTech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 14.26.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZenaTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZenaTech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ZenaTech by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ZenaTech in the second quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ZenaTech during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZenaTech during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ZenaTech during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

About ZenaTech

(Get Free Report)

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

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