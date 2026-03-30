Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

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Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $2.88 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 26,225.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Somo acquired 90,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 338,347 shares in the company, valued at $930,454.25. This trade represents a 36.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Ideal Power by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 786,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the third quarter worth $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power conversion solutions for a range of energy applications. The company’s core technology is its proprietary Coupled Power Delivery (CPD) architecture, which enables efficient bi-directional conversion between DC and DC, as well as DC and AC power streams. These solutions are widely applied in renewable energy systems, energy storage, microgrids, and electric mobility platforms.

Ideal Power’s product lineup includes bi-directional DC converters, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power controllers.

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