Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $126.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

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Crown Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CCK opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $830,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 474,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,539,033.12. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,508 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth $184,046,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $127,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown by 226.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,493,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 943,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

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Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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