Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $299.27

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.2727.
CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $152,195,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,725,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,146,000 after purchasing an additional 215,659 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1%
CLH opened at $279.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.12.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
Founded in 1980 by Alan S.
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