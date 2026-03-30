Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $299.27

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.2727.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,023.14. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $1,373,945.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,307.92. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $152,195,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,725,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,146,000 after purchasing an additional 215,659 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1%

CLH opened at $279.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.12.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.