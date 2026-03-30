Spire Wealth Management Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after buying an additional 579,074 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,459.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 469,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 464,811 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,080,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,154,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,091,000 after purchasing an additional 219,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.36 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

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