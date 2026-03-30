WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,280,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,119,000 after buying an additional 2,660,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 843.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,363,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,879,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,073,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,141,000 after acquiring an additional 544,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,165.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,016,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,762 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $115.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $135.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

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