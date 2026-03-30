11,721 Shares in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF $TBUX Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000.

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T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBUX opened at $49.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $873.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less. TBUX was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Further Reading

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