American Express (NYSE:AXP) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Critical Review

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -392.64% -131.48% -8.64% American Express 15.00% 33.49% 3.69%

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 1 1 13 0 2.80 American Express 1 13 9 0 2.35

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%. American Express has a consensus price target of $352.95, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than American Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and American Express”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $168.46 million 37.48 -$661.42 million ($1.63) -9.13 American Express $72.23 billion 2.78 $10.83 billion $15.39 19.00

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Express beats TeraWulf on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

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TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About American Express

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American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company’s products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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