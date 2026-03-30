Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Issues Earnings Results

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.78.

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Insider Transactions at Bicara Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,972.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,368.10. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Raben sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $301,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,896.72. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 137,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCAX

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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