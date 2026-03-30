Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $327.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.