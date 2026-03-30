Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Positive Sentiment: Columbia Threadneedle highlighted strong AI chip demand that helped TSMC rally, underlining robust end-market demand and revenue visibility for foundry leaders. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Soared on Strong AI Chip Demand
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC has announced an aggressive 2026 capex plan ($52B–$56B) focused on advanced nodes and global fabs to capture AI compute demand — a near-term cash outflow that strengthens its long-term manufacturing moat and pricing power. Will TSM’s Aggressive Capex Plan Strengthen Its Foundry Dominance?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyses from Fool/MarketBeat reinforce the narrative that TSMC is central to the AI hardware buildout (pricing power, capacity squeeze, and strategic supplier relationships), supporting a bullish medium-term outlook for margins and cash flow. TSMC Has a Monopoly on Making AI Chips. Here’s Why This Stock Could Be the Safest Bet in the $700 Billion Capex Boom.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent insider buying reported (Bor?Zen Tien purchased shares) gives a modest positive signal about management/insider conviction. Bor-Zen Tien Acquires 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: The ALPS Nautilus SMR, Nuclear & Technology ETF replaced TSM with Broadcom in a March rebalance — a small, fund-specific headwind but not indicative of broad selling pressure. New Nuclear ETF Swaps TSM for Broadcom in Rebalance
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note large institutional flows and 13F activity across mega-caps; headlines on institutional selling are mixed and not clearly targeted at TSM, so impact is ambiguous. Institutional Investors Are Selling One of Wall Street’s Premier Trillion-Dollar Club Members (No, Not Nvidia!)
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: recent coverage of Middle East tensions has sharpened focus on Taiwan-related supply risk (TSMC concentrates advanced node production in Taiwan), which could trigger risk-premium flows if escalation concerns rise. The Iran War Puts a Spotlight on Taiwan Risk. There’s More at Stake for Your Portfolio.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $327.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.
View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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