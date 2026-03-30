Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price at $4.10

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 73.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $1.17 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $136.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,051.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.02%. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

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Fate Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first?in?class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The company leverages its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform to create off?the?shelf natural killer (NK) and T?cell products designed to overcome limitations of donor?derived approaches. Fate’s research aims to deliver therapies with consistent quality, increased potency and scalable manufacturing for broad patient access.

Central to Fate’s pipeline are multiple iPSC?derived cell therapy candidates in active clinical development.

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