DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.3110, but opened at $26.67. DHL Group shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 4,798 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHLGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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DHL Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 billion. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that DHL Group Sponsored ADR will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time?sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e?commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

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