World Investment Advisors Buys 263,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 490.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,000 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,206,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,581,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,729,000 after acquiring an additional 861,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,214,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,502,000 after purchasing an additional 948,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,280,000 after buying an additional 2,316,220 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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