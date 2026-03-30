Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 529.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $319.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.47. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.77 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

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