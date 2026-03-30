Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $5.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.9583.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.32. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.21 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

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Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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