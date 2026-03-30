Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives $22.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.3571.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIHL. Evercore set a $21.00 price target on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 target price on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th.

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Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE FIHL opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.14 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,662,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 856,413 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,377,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,672,000 after buying an additional 1,382,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,787,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,545,000 after buying an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,333.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 1,525,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 12.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,303,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 142,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda?incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

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