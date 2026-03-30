SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.9450, with a volume of 66443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.80.

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SEMrush Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -108.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter. SEMrush had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEMrush

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $4,814,605.59. Following the sale, the president directly owned 580,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,279.92. This trade represents a 41.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,174,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,588,062.84. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 605,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,254 over the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEMrush

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth about $41,309,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,201,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,950,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,280,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SEMrush by 871.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 940,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 843,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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