Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.8099 and last traded at $0.8099, with a volume of 3741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.8550.

Sharp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

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Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

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