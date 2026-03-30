Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $101.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLX. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price objective on Clorox in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

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Clorox Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.49. 642,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,428. Clorox has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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