Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $422.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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