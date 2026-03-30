20,243 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Bought by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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