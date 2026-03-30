Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Sold by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,293,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 3.7% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $79,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 420,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 91,507 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 707,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the period.

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Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $20.33 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1006 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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