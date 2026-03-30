Sherman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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