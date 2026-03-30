Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes $785,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Sherman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 751.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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