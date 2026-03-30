Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,964,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,620 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,813 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,240,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,507,000 after purchasing an additional 759,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $72.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.