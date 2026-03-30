WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

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VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $85.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

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