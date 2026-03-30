Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,058.64. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $251.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.42. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $252.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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