Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.16.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $615.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $633.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.84. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

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Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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