Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3,644.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,129 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.65 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

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