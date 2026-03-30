Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $705,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 274,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 246,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0886 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of the United States dollar-denominated Build America Bonds publicly issued by the United States and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the United States market.

See Also

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