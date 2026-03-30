Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.