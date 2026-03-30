Contrasting Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) & The Competition

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dynagas LNG Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.62 million $61.65 million 3.10 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors $8.80 billion $250.90 million 15.52

Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 39.36% 15.20% 6.96% Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 1.41% -207.15% -0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 609 1624 1692 102 2.32

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynagas LNG Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners competitors beat Dynagas LNG Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.