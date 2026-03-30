Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $11.39 Million Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.20% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,273,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,280,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,374,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,203,000 after purchasing an additional 368,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,809,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,092,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $65.88.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,371,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,995.55. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,789.64. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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