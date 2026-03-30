Haven Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Haven Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 4.9% of Haven Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Haven Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,092,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,691,000 after buying an additional 195,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,677,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,468,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Roper Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $344.42 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.07 and a 12-month high of $593.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.70.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

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