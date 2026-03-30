Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 642,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 67,447 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 237,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,004,000.

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Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

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