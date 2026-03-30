iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 333,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,723,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $636.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $682.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.05. The firm has a market cap of $700.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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