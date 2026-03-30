Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More VanEck Oil Services ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Oil Services ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation expectations sent oil sharply higher, supporting oil?services demand (less drilling downtime risk, more emergency & maintenance work). Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rallies 5% As Traders Bet On A Long War In The Middle East
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts told Reuters that oil prices could remain elevated (or spike further) across Iran?war scenarios, implying sustained higher activity and capex for oil?service firms. Oil prices to stay elevated across Iran war scenarios
- Positive Sentiment: Crude futures flipped higher as war risk tightened the supply outlook and inventories fell — a technical and fundamental tailwind for oil?services revenue. Oil News: Crude Oil Futures Flip Higher as War Risk Lifts Oil Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage note: Zacks highlights OIH reaching a 52?week high and argues higher oil prices create meaningful opportunities for oil?services exposure, supporting continued investor interest. Oil Services ETF (OIH) Hits 52-Week High: More Strength Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Risk pricing is volatile — some headlines (Trump pausing attacks / negotiations) briefly pushed prices down, showing the upside is contingent on further escalation or diplomatic setbacks. Oil prices fall as Trump pauses attacks on Iranian energy plants
- Neutral Sentiment: Prediction?market odds (Polymarket) and commentary show elevated probabilities of military escalation — large but uncertain events that can swing oil (and OIH) sharply both ways. Polymarket bettors put 62% odds on US forces entering Iran by April 30 as oil traders brace for $200 a barrel
- Negative Sentiment: Equity market volatility: oil spikes have triggered broad selloffs (S&P500 weakness), which can cap ETF gains even as sector fundamentals improve — macro risk to OIH’s short?term performance. S&P500: US Stocks Sink as Oil Spike and War Fears Trigger Broad Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Higher oil is feeding inflation and pushed rates expectations up (markets price a higher chance of Fed hikes), a headwind for risk assets including ETFs that can weigh on multiples and flows into OIH. Markets see the Fed’s next move as a potential hike as oil prices surge, inflation fears rise
VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance
About VanEck Oil Services ETF
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
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