Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About VanEck Oil Services ETF

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $416.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day moving average is $314.47. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $191.21 and a twelve month high of $418.57.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

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