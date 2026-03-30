Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $210.73 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $230.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.