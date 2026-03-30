Short Interest in Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA) Rises By 38.3%

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 206 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 26th total of 149 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hawk Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKHA. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, stock exchange or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was created to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek a target business that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

Since its listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker BKHA, Black Hawk Acquisition has focused on identifying businesses in sectors such as technology, industrials, consumer and financial services.

Further Reading

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