Short Interest in Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) Increases By 24.7%

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 500,465 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 26th total of 401,483 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspire Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aspire Biopharma by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspire Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Aspire Biopharma by 853.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237,620 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aspire Biopharma Price Performance

ASBP opened at $0.91 on Monday. Aspire Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aspire Biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aspire Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aspire Biopharma

Aspire Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspire Biopharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing inhaled therapeutics for cardiopulmonary emergencies and respiratory diseases. The firm leverages proprietary formulation and drug-delivery technologies to repurpose established active pharmaceutical ingredients, aiming to enhance onset of action and improve patient convenience in acute settings. Aspire’s focus on pulmonary administration differentiates its approach from traditional oral or injectable treatments for asthma, allergic reactions, and other respiratory conditions.

The company’s lead asset is a reformulated metered-dose inhaler version of epinephrine designed to serve as an over-the-counter or prescription rescue therapy for acute bronchospasm and anaphylaxis.

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